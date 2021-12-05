Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.05 Million in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 105.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

