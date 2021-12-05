Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,019 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $647.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $602.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.77. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.45 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

