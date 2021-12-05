Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,774 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $54,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $261.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $272.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

