Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 88,957 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,957 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $229,249,000 after acquiring an additional 952,867 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,198 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

