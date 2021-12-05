Sciencast Management LP Sells 8,969 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Tobam bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $235.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

