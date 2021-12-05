Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company.

SGEN stock traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,858. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,116 shares of company stock valued at $69,974,088. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Seagen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Seagen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Seagen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

