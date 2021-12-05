Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHIP. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,404,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 5,065,735 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

