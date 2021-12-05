Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. OneMain has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 190.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in OneMain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 37.6% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 985,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 269,250 shares in the last quarter.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

