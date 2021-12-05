SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.08 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.07) EPS.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. 179,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,417. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SecureWorks by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

