SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGRO. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock.

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,376.50 ($17.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,298.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,207.34. The stock has a market cap of £16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,437 ($18.77).

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh acquired 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

