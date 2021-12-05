Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $114.88

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $114.88 and traded as low as $91.50. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $93.93, with a volume of 46,897 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

The stock has a market cap of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.95.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 39.41%. Equities analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

