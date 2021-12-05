Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $163.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.