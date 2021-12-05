Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Invests $634,000 in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31.

