Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 4,794.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RDOG opened at $50.32 on Friday. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.