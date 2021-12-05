Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.53

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 23349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.