Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Decreases By 20.9%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $691,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.
Several research analysts have commented on AMSWA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.