Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Drops By 20.0%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 621,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Blue Bird stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.
BLBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.