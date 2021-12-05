Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Decreases By 22.3%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BEDU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 17,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

