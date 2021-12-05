Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Drops By 26.0%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. 1,813,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,763. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

