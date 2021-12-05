Short Interest in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Expands By 26.4%

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $26.26.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.
