Short Interest in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Expands By 26.4%

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

