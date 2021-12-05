Short Interest in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Drops By 25.2%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 9,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 917,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,265. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FYBR. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

