Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Decreases By 23.0%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GNT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,169. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

