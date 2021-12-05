Short Interest in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expands By 20.5%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $4.95 on Friday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

