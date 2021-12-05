Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Drops By 20.7%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINZ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 134.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

KINS Technology Group stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. KINS Technology Group has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.