Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Expands By 18.3%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LMRMF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

