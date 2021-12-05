Short Interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Decreases By 24.9%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 232,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.84.
Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDNA. Bloom Burton started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.