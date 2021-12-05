Short Interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Decreases By 24.9%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 232,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDNA. Bloom Burton started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

