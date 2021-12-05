Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Declines By 24.4%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Quhuo stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quhuo during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Quhuo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

