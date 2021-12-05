Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Declines By 24.4%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Quhuo stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.
Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Quhuo Company Profile
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
