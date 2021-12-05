Short Interest in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Grows By 28.7%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 20.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 11.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth $1,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 58,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth $191,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SiriusPoint has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

