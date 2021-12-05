Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rises By 20.9%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($20.45) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

