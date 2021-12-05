Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Declines By 21.9%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDHOY opened at $6.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. T&D has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $7.29.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

