Short Interest in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Grows By 27.2%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.86.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on REAX. Roth Capital began coverage on Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.
Featured Story: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.