Short Interest in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Grows By 27.2%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAX. Roth Capital began coverage on Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

