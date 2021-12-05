Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Rises By 29.8%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tsuruha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:TSUSF opened at $108.10 on Friday. Tsuruha has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.20.

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

