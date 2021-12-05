Short Interest in Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Declines By 22.7%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

WEBJF opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Webjet has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

Webjet Company Profile

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

