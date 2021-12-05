Short Interest in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Expands By 17.8%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Yalla Group stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,226. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.24. Yalla Group has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter worth about $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

