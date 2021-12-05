Showcase Market Capitalization Reaches $228,873.95 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $228,873.95 and $66,889.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00057269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.25 or 0.08366109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00079241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,125.63 or 0.97623634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

