SIBCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $412,643.19 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $412,643.19 and approximately $9,183.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,129.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.32 or 0.08421229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00314361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.00916536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00078307 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.23 or 0.00401450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.35 or 0.00365051 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,567,096 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.