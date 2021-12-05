Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Trading 6.8% Higher

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.30 and last traded at $74.15. 324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 398,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

