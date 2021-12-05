Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) versus First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Simmons First National pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and First United has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Simmons First National and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.40 $254.90 million $2.54 11.74 First United $76.78 million 1.61 $13.84 million $2.53 7.40

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Simmons First National and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00 First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

Simmons First National currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.07%. First United has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.27%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 31.64% 9.38% 1.22% First United 22.51% 16.43% 1.23%

Summary

First United beats Simmons First National on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.