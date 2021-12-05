Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Shares Down 2.3%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) shares were down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 2,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 21.75% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

