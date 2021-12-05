Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 320,609 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Sino Agro Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the agriculture and aquaculture business. It operates through the following segments: Fishery Development; Hylocereus Undatus Plantation; Organic Fertilizer and Bread Grass; Cattle Farm Development; and Corporate and Others. Its products include fish, eels, prawns, beef, and mutton.

