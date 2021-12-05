Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,300 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 920,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,763,000. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237,093 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 422,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 58,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

