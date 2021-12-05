Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $7.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 24,619,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,302,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.