SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.21. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $5.18 on Friday, hitting $237.15. 266,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.18.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,139 shares of company stock worth $13,878,329 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

