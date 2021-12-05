Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

