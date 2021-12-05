SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Cut to $18.25 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $18.25 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 8.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 40.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 173,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

