SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.87

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.87 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 3118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.40.

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 145,388 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

