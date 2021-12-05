Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOV. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Spark Networks news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 1,522,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,753,825 shares of company stock worth $4,515,847 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

