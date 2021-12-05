SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUS. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,789,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $623,000.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59.

