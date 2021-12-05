SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.17

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.17 and last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 1216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,925,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,348 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

