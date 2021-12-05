SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $45.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.